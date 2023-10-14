FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR: 2023 Beef Bowl at Rock Rapids!

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - There’s always beef when rivals West Lyon and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, separated by just 15 miles in Lyon County, meet on the Gridiron.

This year’s Beef Bowl, though, featured some of the highest stakes in the history of a game whose history dates back to 1964 with both teams entering 7-0, meaning a district title and homefield advantage in the postseason is on the line!

Our final 2023 #FootballFriday #TailgateTour stop takes us back to Rock Rapids to preview the game with live coverage in the Dakota News Now 5:30 and 6:00 PM newscasts. Click on the video viewers above to hear from each team, get the Dakota News Now Sports Pooch’s Pick and check out the special Lyon County Cattlemen’s pregame tailgate!

