FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-13-23)

Featuring 14 prep football games from South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!
Featuring 14 high school football games from South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer and Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A wet and windy Friday night in the upper Midwest made for a wild Week 8 of Football Friday that saw several teams wrap up their regular seasons.

Click on the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from the week featuring 14 high school football games in South Dakota and Northwest Iowa:

-Lincoln vs. Washington

-RC Central @ O’Gorman

-Brandon Valley @ Jefferson

-Harrisburg @ Brookings

-Pierre @ Tea

-Dell Rapids @ St. Thomas More

-West Central @ Lennox

-Belle Fourche @ SF Christian

-Flandreau @ Sioux Valley

-Chester @ Howard

-Elkton/Lake Benton @ De Smet

-Canistota @ Platte/Geddes

-Alcester/Hudson @ Irene-Wakonda

-West Lyon @ Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

