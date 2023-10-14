Girl Scouts ‘Believe in Girls’ event encouraging STEM careers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -An event on Saturday by Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons was held to encourage individuals to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The “Believe in Girls” event introduced girls of every age and their families to STEM and helped them take action.

The goal of encouraging girls to pursue STEM careers is to help them develop critical thinking skills, increase science literacy, and cultivate the next generation of innovators.

“We know that girls lose interest in STEM in middle school, so we invite lots of different vendors to come in from cybersecurity to fire and rescue, to water purification, to show them all the different types of STEM there are,” said the Director of Girl’s Experience, Jennifer Aman.

“As a middle schooler myself, I have been coming to this event for many years and there’s something new each year for me to try and see, to learn about,” said Cadet Girl Scout Maddie Meyer.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons supports Girl Scout troops in North and South Dakota, as well as parts of Minnesota and Iowa. According to their website, they “maintain camp properties and provide local Girl Scouts skill-building workshops and resources to achieve whatever they can dream up.”

