Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House announce family-friendly Halloween events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those looking to get out with the family for Halloween this year have a few extra opportunities thanks to the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium.

On October 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Butterfly House will “transform its aquatic world into a Halloween wonderland” with the Spooky Seas event.

The event features pumpkin painting, a build-your-own caramel apple table, a fortune-teller, and a meet-and-greet with the Little Mermaid.

Admission is included with BHA admission, BHA membership, or Monarch GPZ membership.

Returning this year to the Great Plains Zoo, ZooBoo will take place on October 27 through 29.

Over 20 businesses will be on the trick-or-treat trail, all competing for various honors for their decorations. Friday night’s ZooBoo will feature spooky lights and jack-o-lanterns, pictures in the plaza, a creepy carousel, and more.

Sunday’s event will feature a sensory hour from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Admission to ZooBoo is included with Monarch and Gold Zoo memberships. Standard members can get tickets for $5 online or $7 at the door. Regular tickets can be purchased here.

ZooBoo will be completely outdoors and will happen, rain, snow, or shine, according to the Zoo.

