Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House announce family-friendly Halloween events

Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House announce family-friendly Halloween events
Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House announce family-friendly Halloween events(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those looking to get out with the family for Halloween this year have a few extra opportunities thanks to the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium.

On October 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Butterfly House will “transform its aquatic world into a Halloween wonderland” with the Spooky Seas event.

The event features pumpkin painting, a build-your-own caramel apple table, a fortune-teller, and a meet-and-greet with the Little Mermaid.

Admission is included with BHA admission, BHA membership, or Monarch GPZ membership.

Returning this year to the Great Plains Zoo, ZooBoo will take place on October 27 through 29.

Over 20 businesses will be on the trick-or-treat trail, all competing for various honors for their decorations. Friday night’s ZooBoo will feature spooky lights and jack-o-lanterns, pictures in the plaza, a creepy carousel, and more.

Sunday’s event will feature a sensory hour from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Admission to ZooBoo is included with Monarch and Gold Zoo memberships. Standard members can get tickets for $5 online or $7 at the door. Regular tickets can be purchased here.

ZooBoo will be completely outdoors and will happen, rain, snow, or shine, according to the Zoo.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

train
Update: Police have identified woman in fatal train incident
“And shocked him. He went behind me and was sitting here, and cattle prodded me on my leg,”...
Sioux Falls woman hit with cattle prod, questions dog trainer’s methods
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident
Indictment documents reveal additional details in Morgan Bauer case
Indictment documents reveal additional details in Morgan Bauer case
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st

Latest News

On Friday, Governor Noem joined with 19 Republican Governors to send a letter to President...
20 Governors, including Noem, send letter to Biden supporting Israel
Generic prison bars graphic.
Gregory man sentenced to 50 years for manslaughter
School student writing on paper generic
SD Dept. of Education releases annual report card of school performance
3M in Brookings breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion