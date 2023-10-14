Legal win for gymnasts suing Sioux Falls School District as judge grants preliminary injunction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An update to a story Dakota News Now has been following regarding a lawsuit filed against the Sioux Falls School District.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann judge issued a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit that was filed in response to the school district cutting the sport of gymnastics.

The ruling states that the school district cannot sell any gymnastics equipment, and must continue providing the gymnastics program as the case continues through court.

Court documents state the upcoming gymnastics season is set to begin October 30, 2023.

The injunction states the district cannot restrict or deny the gymnastics program access to facilities, coaching, training, or competitive opportunities.

Judge Kornmann’s ruling states the athletes have successfully shown they will suffer irreparable harm of not participating in gymnastics, and possibly suffering a Title IX violation.

Kornmann also finds the administrative burden to the district in continuing the sport of gymnastics is minimal.

Dr. Jane Stavem, Superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District, and Casey Meile, Coordinator of Athletics for the District, were dismissed from the lawsuit, as Title IX claims cannot be brought against individual officials.

This is a developing story, stay with Dakota News Now for updates.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.