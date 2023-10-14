Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Parents of Michigan school shooter lose bid to leave jail to attend his sentencing

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, clearing the way for the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request by two parents to leave jail and attend the sentencing of their son who killed four students at Michigan’s Oxford High School.

Judge Cheryl Matthews filed the one-page order Friday, according to online case entries in Oakland County court.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, could be sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 8. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter, have had no contact with their son for nearly two years, though all three are being held at a suburban Detroit jail.

“Understandably, this hearing is of paramount importance, and would be to any parent, no matter what their child has done,” defense lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said in a court filing Thursday.

Prosecutors were opposed to having the Crumbley parents in court, saying their presence would be a distraction, especially for victims who plan to speak at the sentencing, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Crumbleys instead could be allowed to watch the hearing online in jail, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said.

The parents have been in custody since shortly after the November 2021 shooting, unable to afford a $500,000 bond. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

Their trial begins on Jan. 23.

Four students were killed at Oxford High School, and six more students and a staff member were wounded. The shooter pleaded guilty to terrorism and murder. A judge said he is eligible for life in prison without parole, though a shorter sentence is also possible.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

train
Update: Police have identified woman in fatal train incident
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident
“And shocked him. He went behind me and was sitting here, and cattle prodded me on my leg,”...
Sioux Falls woman hit with cattle prod, questions dog trainer’s methods
Indictment documents reveal additional details in Morgan Bauer case
Indictment documents reveal additional details in Morgan Bauer case
Update: Two more suspects arrested after assault victim fights back with knife

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11,...
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
Patrick Hemingway was charged with computer crimes first-degree and making a false statement....
Former officer suspected of 30 or more burglaries, authorities say
Faith and football collaborate to help rebuild an historic church on land originally purchased...
People are working to preserve a historic church on land originally purchased by former slaves
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Palestinians stream south in Gaza as Israel urges mass evacuation and conducts brief raids