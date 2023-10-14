SD Dept. of Education releases annual report card of school performance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Education said on-time graduations and high school completion rates increased in the last year.

Sixty-two percent of South Dakota students are continuing to higher education options with an average ACT score of 20 or higher.

The statewide attendance rate for the last school year remained steady at 86 percent. Attendance rates for economically disadvantaged students increased by four percentage points and the rate for English learners increased by more than 2.5 percentage points.

“We saw more economically disadvantaged students meeting the attendance target last year,” said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. “Students can’t master academics if they’re not in school, and we’re excited to see more students in need being in the classroom more consistently.”

The proficiency rate for English language arts was 50 percent, and math proficiency remained steady at 43 percent.

The full report card can be found at SDSchools.sd.gov.

