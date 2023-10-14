Avera Medical Minute
Twisted Nightmare Haunted House raises funds for SD FOP & Feeding South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Twisted Nightmare Haunted House just east of Sioux Falls is serving up scares while raising money for the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police and Feeding South Dakota.

On select dates through Halloween you can step into a twisted nightmare. Tickets are $20 per person or $15 per person with canned food donation.

There is also a mobile escape room. Tickets for the 15-minute escape room are $35 per person and include a ticket to the front of the line for the haunted house. You can purchase tickets to the escape room and get more information here.

