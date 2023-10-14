Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington Pavilion holds Eclipse live viewing party

Washington Pavilion holds Eclipse live viewing party
Washington Pavilion holds Eclipse live viewing party(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the first annular “ring of fire” eclipse in 11 years wasn’t visible from our viewing area on Saturday morning, the Washington Pavilion invited the public to experience the rare occurrence in a fun and educational way.

The viewing day party kicked off at 10:00 a.m. and featured a live stream of the eclipse on the dome screen, an education presentation on how eclipses happen, arts and crafts, and space-themed food features at the WP.

“It’s great that we’re able to both use the Digistar software to get in-depth views of how the movement and HD imagery of these celestial bodies work, but also we’re fortunate to be able to cast up live streams that are actually tracking the eclipse in real-time as it moves across its path,” said planetarium operator Matt Flesche.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the sun and Earth at its farthest distance from the planet. Compared to a total solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller than the sun creating the ring of fire effect.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

train
Update: Police have identified woman in fatal train incident
“And shocked him. He went behind me and was sitting here, and cattle prodded me on my leg,”...
Sioux Falls woman hit with cattle prod, questions dog trainer’s methods
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident
Indictment documents reveal additional details in Morgan Bauer case
Indictment documents reveal additional details in Morgan Bauer case
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st

Latest News

Bridge near Huron dedicated to veteran who served in Iraq
Bridge near Huron dedicated to veteran who served in Iraq
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
On Friday, Governor Noem joined with 19 Republican Governors to send a letter to President...
20 Governors, including Noem, send letter to Biden supporting Israel
Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House announce family-friendly Halloween events
Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House announce family-friendly Halloween events