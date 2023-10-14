Washington Pavilion holds Eclipse live viewing party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the first annular “ring of fire” eclipse in 11 years wasn’t visible from our viewing area on Saturday morning, the Washington Pavilion invited the public to experience the rare occurrence in a fun and educational way.

The viewing day party kicked off at 10:00 a.m. and featured a live stream of the eclipse on the dome screen, an education presentation on how eclipses happen, arts and crafts, and space-themed food features at the WP.

“It’s great that we’re able to both use the Digistar software to get in-depth views of how the movement and HD imagery of these celestial bodies work, but also we’re fortunate to be able to cast up live streams that are actually tracking the eclipse in real-time as it moves across its path,” said planetarium operator Matt Flesche.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the sun and Earth at its farthest distance from the planet. Compared to a total solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller than the sun creating the ring of fire effect.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.