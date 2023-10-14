White Cane Safety Day reminds the public to yield

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - White Cane Safety Day takes place on Sunday, and a gathering was held on Saturday in Sioux Falls to help raise awareness about its significance and advocate for the rights of people with visual disabilities.

Saturday’s gathering began at 10:00 a.m. at the China Express on 41st Street and kicked off with a proclamation from the mayor.

The group then held a walk followed by a program to educate the public about the laws around yielding to those with white canes or guide dogs.

“When you see someone with a white cane, stop. We have the right of way,” said event organizer Nick Pavel. “I’ve crossed streets here in town and I’ll admit it scares the daylights out of me sometimes. I’ve been cut in front of a couple of times. We want to help raise awareness for the public to pay attention, take their time, no need to be in a rush, watch the signs, watch for white canes, it means a lot.”

Saturday’s events were organized by the South Dakota Association of the Blind.

