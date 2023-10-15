Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Palm Springs, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Suzanne Somers has died at age 76, according to reports.

Somers died Sunday morning at her home surrounded by family, just one day before her 77th birthday.

Somers was known for her roles in the sitcom ‘Three’s Company’ and the TV series ‘Step by Step.’

Somers also created a health wellness and beauty line.

According to reports, Somers battled an aggressive form of breast cancer for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
“And shocked him. He went behind me and was sitting here, and cattle prodded me on my leg,”...
Sioux Falls woman hit with cattle prod, questions dog trainer’s methods
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st
2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver
Two dead after Sioux City crash Friday night

Latest News

Last year the club had two sheets that hosted four teams during league nights. They added two...
Brookings Curling Club showing growth in year two
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on June 30, 2023, in Washington. Charles and Kathleen Moore...
A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires
A stoplight fender bender created a domino effect that ended with five vehicles crashed and two...
Stoplight fender bender ends with 5 cars crashed, 2 pedestrians hit