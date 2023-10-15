Brookings Curling Club showing growth in year two
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Curling Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to celebrate their second year operating at the Larson Ice Center and becoming a Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce non-profit member.
Last year the club had two sheets that hosted four teams during league nights. They added two additional sheets this year to host “Learn 2 Curl” classes with the hope of adding more teams to their eight-week league that starts on October 29.
After the ribbon cutting was the first Learn 2 Curl class. The next classes are on October 20 at 7:00 p.m., and October 22 at 7:15 p.m.
