Coming up this week: Traffic restriction on Sioux Ave in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sidewalk work at the site of a new development in Pierre will lead to lane closures on Sioux Avenue this week.

The outside eastbound lane between Coteau and Pawnee Streets will close Monday, October 16 through Thursday, October 20.

The new development includes a hotel, apartment complex, and commercial building Hegg Companies is developing.

