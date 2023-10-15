‘Icons in Transformation’ art exhibit at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church until Jan. 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An international touring exhibit of contemporary artwork by Ludmila Pawlwska is on display at a Sioux Falls church now through January 14. The church’s communications director, Bill Reynolds, and church member, Dan Drenkow, joined Dakota News Now on Sunday to discuss the exhibit.

Over 200 pieces will be on display at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and guests will also be able to bid on pieces from the exhibit with the proceeds going to helping Ukrainian refugees.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

