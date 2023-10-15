Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card

SIOUX CO, IA (KTIV) - Over $45,000 spent in unauthorized purchases from November of 2022 to June of 2023 leads to arrest.

44-year-old Krista Brown was handed a Class C felony for Theft after using her companies credit card without permission. Brown was charged as a habitual offender after already being on probation for a previous theft and adult abuse convictions.

The case came up in June of this year while on October 9th the state of Iowa recommended a 10-year sentence to be served after or with Brown’s 15-year sentence from Plymouth County. The Sioux County District Court ruled that the sentence will be served consecutively.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.