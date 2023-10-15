Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card

Krista Brown
Krista Brown(Sioux County Radio)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CO, IA (KTIV) - Over $45,000 spent in unauthorized purchases from November of 2022 to June of 2023 leads to arrest.

44-year-old Krista Brown was handed a Class C felony for Theft after using her companies credit card without permission. Brown was charged as a habitual offender after already being on probation for a previous theft and adult abuse convictions.

The case came up in June of this year while on October 9th the state of Iowa recommended a 10-year sentence to be served after or with Brown’s 15-year sentence from Plymouth County. The Sioux County District Court ruled that the sentence will be served consecutively.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
“And shocked him. He went behind me and was sitting here, and cattle prodded me on my leg,”...
Sioux Falls woman hit with cattle prod, questions dog trainer’s methods
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st
2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver
Two dead after Sioux City crash Friday night

Latest News

The outside eastbound lane between Coteau and Pawnee Streets will close Monday, October 16...
Coming up this week: Traffic restriction on Sioux Ave in Pierre
Over 200 pieces will be on display at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and guests will also be...
‘Icons in Transformation’ art exhibit at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church until Jan. 14
Over 200 pieces will be on display at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and guests will also be...
'Icons in Transformation' art exhibit comes to Sioux Falls church
Travel South Dakota supports tribal tourism through Native American tourism campaign