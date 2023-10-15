NAACP holds press conference in the wake of Denny’s racial profiling incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, the NAACP Sioux Falls chapter held a press conference in reaction to an incident at the Denny’s off Interstate 29 where two black truckers were refused service and escorted out of the restaurant.

Sunday’s speakers aimed to provide insight into current challenges being faced as well as initiatives and developments that the NAACP is involved in.

A sit-in was held at the Denny’s as part of the conference.

“Today was a very public event,” said chapter president Langston Newton. “We haven’t been private about any of the demands we’ve had, all of our statements are online and they are easy to find. Today some of us were able to talk to a manager, but some of us asked to talk to a manager and got no response. We also want to make it very clear that with South Dakota’s history of racism, we want to make this the forefront. When events and things like this happen in our state, we want to make sure that people know we are now fighting those things.”

The NAACP maintains their call for the resignation of the Denny’s manager.

