Special Olympics athletes compete in regional bowling tournament

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Special Olympics athletes showcased their skills in the lanes over the weekend.

The final day of the Southeast Area Bowling Tournament was held on Sunday at Eastway Bowl in Sioux Falls.

The competition included a singles and a unified tournament, which consisted of two athletes both with and without intellectual disabilities.

This weekend’s regional tournament provided athletes an opportunity to prepare for the state tournament taking place at the beginning of November.

“It’s a blast. If it wasn’t for Special Olympics, a lot of these athletes wouldn’t get to participate in events like this,” said participant Amy Hildebrand. “For one, they may not be able to afford it, or they don’t have the means to get places, so I think it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Special Olympic athletes from across eastern South Dakota will compete in softball and bocce ball tournaments next weekend at Sherman Park.

