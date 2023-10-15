STATE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Tea & Harrisburg girls, Sioux Falls Christian and Lincoln boys claim championships
Three teams repeat as champions
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 South Dakota High School Soccer season came to a close on Saturday in Brandon with four SDHSAA State Championship matches.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-The Tea girls winning their second consecutive State A crown with a 3-1 win over Groton
-Sioux Falls Christian’s boys completing a perfect season and taking their fourth straight State A title with a 4-2 victory over Tea
-The Harrisburg Tigers winning their second straight State AA Girls Championship with an emphatic 8-1 decision over Mitchell
-Lincoln’s boys defeating O’Gorman via Penalty Kicks in the AA Championship
