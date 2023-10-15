Avera Medical Minute
STATE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Tea & Harrisburg girls, Sioux Falls Christian and Lincoln boys claim championships

Three teams repeat as champions
Tea and Harrisburg girls, Sioux Falls Christian and Lincoln boys claim titles
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 South Dakota High School Soccer season came to a close on Saturday in Brandon with four SDHSAA State Championship matches.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-The Tea girls winning their second consecutive State A crown with a 3-1 win over Groton

-Sioux Falls Christian’s boys completing a perfect season and taking their fourth straight State A title with a 4-2 victory over Tea

-The Harrisburg Tigers winning their second straight State AA Girls Championship with an emphatic 8-1 decision over Mitchell

-Lincoln’s boys defeating O’Gorman via Penalty Kicks in the AA Championship

