Augie soccer dominates rival Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s soccer team completed a weekend sweep on Sunday afternoon, defeating Sioux Falls 3-0 at Morstad Field.

The win moves the Vikings to 7-4-2 overall and 5-3-1 in NSIC play, while the Cougars fall to 3-7-2 overall and 3-4-2 in conference action.

Three different Vikings netted goals, with Annika Bard netting the opener, Mackenzie Ternes scoring her first of the season to take a 2-0 advantage, and Madelyn White scoring the lone second half goal.

White was also one of three players to earn an assist, as her and Hope Korte helped set up the Ternes goal, and Grace Douglas found White for the final goal.

Jillian Barkus earned her fifth clean sheet on the season and her 30th career win, making a pair of saves in the process.

Match Highlights

GOAL (AU) 12′ – Bard opened the scoring, as a corner kick off the foot of Korte pinballed around in the box before finding Bard, who whistled a shot into the upper right corner.

GOAL (AU) 20′ – The Vikings scored a second goal off a corner kick, as Korte booted one off the head of White that ended up at the feet of Ternes, who put the finishing touches on a 2-0 lead.

GOAL (AU) 54′ – White capped the Viking scoring, as her and Douglas pressed the USF defense to force a turnover, allowing Douglas to find White and give her a one on one with the keeper, an opportunity that White buried.

Up Next

AU hits the road for an NSIC conference matchup against Bemidji State on Friday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

