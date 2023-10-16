Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bouman’s constant consistent presence helps Coyotes overcome adversity against Youngstown

Throws for career high 369 yards and three scores in 34-31 victory
Bouman's steady play leads Coyotes continued ascent
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes continued their ascent into the top ten of the FCS yesterday with a dramatic victory over #23 Youngstown State at the Dakota Dome.

After opening up a 21 point lead USD withstood a Penguin rally, hitting a game-winning field goal at the horn to improve to 5-1 with a 34-31 victory.

The constant in the wild game was the consistent play of quarterback Aiden Bouman who went 24-29 for a career high 369 yards and three touchdowns.

USD, currently tied with South Dakota State for first in the Missouri Valley Football Conference at 3-0, visits Indiana State next Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
“And shocked him. He went behind me and was sitting here, and cattle prodded me on my leg,”...
Sioux Falls woman hit with cattle prod, questions dog trainer’s methods
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st
2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver
Two dead after Sioux City crash Friday night

Latest News

USD Coyotes and NDSU Bison logos
Coyotes topple Bison in home finale
SDSU Head Football Coach Jimmy Rogers
SDSU defense harasses UNI star quarterback in Hobo Day romp
Tea girls soccer celebrates their state championship win
STATE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Tea & Harrisburg girls, Sioux Falls Christian and Lincoln boys claim championships
Augustana hockey celebrates the first win in program history
Augustana hockey wins first game in program history in dramatic fashion