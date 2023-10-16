Bouman’s constant consistent presence helps Coyotes overcome adversity against Youngstown

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes continued their ascent into the top ten of the FCS yesterday with a dramatic victory over #23 Youngstown State at the Dakota Dome.

After opening up a 21 point lead USD withstood a Penguin rally, hitting a game-winning field goal at the horn to improve to 5-1 with a 34-31 victory.

The constant in the wild game was the consistent play of quarterback Aiden Bouman who went 24-29 for a career high 369 yards and three touchdowns.

USD, currently tied with South Dakota State for first in the Missouri Valley Football Conference at 3-0, visits Indiana State next Saturday at noon.

