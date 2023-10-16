Cause of train derailment in Mitchell under investigation

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple train cars derailed, tipped over and spilled the content they were carrying near Mitchell on Saturday afternoon.

According to Ringneck & Western Railroad, which owns the train cars, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near 1st Avenue and South Minnesota Street.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the derailment and the estimated cost of the lost goods are still under investigation.

Ringneck & Western Railroad representatives said BNSF immediately took over the investigation as they own the railway track.

The following video of the derailment was submitted by viewer Bryon Fischer.

Mitchell Train Derailment

