Cause of train derailment in Mitchell under investigation

Train derailment in Mitchell
Train derailment in Mitchell(Bryon Fischer)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple train cars derailed, tipped over and spilled the content they were carrying near Mitchell on Saturday afternoon.

According to Ringneck & Western Railroad, which owns the train cars, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near 1st Avenue and South Minnesota Street.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the derailment and the estimated cost of the lost goods are still under investigation.

Ringneck & Western Railroad representatives said BNSF immediately took over the investigation as they own the railway track.

The following video of the derailment was submitted by viewer Bryon Fischer.

Mitchell Train Derailment

