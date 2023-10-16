Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes topple Bison in home finale

USD soccer wins 2-1
Coyotes win 2-1
By Zach Borg and Mercede Odegaard
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coyotes finished their last home game of the season on top in a 2-1 win against North Dakota State.

South Dakota (7-4-4, 3-2-1 Summit) scored both of their goals early on to put them ahead 2-0 heading into halftime.

The first goal came three minutes into the match when Rylee Haldeman brought the ball down the left side of the field, beat her defender, and crossed the ball into the box where Ashby Johnston slid and kicked the ball into the back of the net. It was Johnston’s eighth goal of the season and 13th of her career.

That goal was quickly followed up seven minutes later when Taylor Ravelo headed in a corner kick from Izzy Quintavalle for the second Coyote goal of the day. It was Ravelo’s third goal of the season and Quintavalle’s fifth assist.

Quintavalle, Haldeman, and Brooke Conway lead the Coyotes in assists this season, all with five.

The Coyote defense worked overtime to hold North Dakota State (4-6-6, 0-3-4 Summit) to a single goal. The Bison outshot the Coyotes 16-7, however the teams were almost tied when it came to shots on goal, with the Bison leading 7-6.

South Dakota goalkeeper Caroline Lewis saved six shots compared to North Dakota State’s goalie Abby Wilkinson who had four saves on the day.

The Coyotes will hit the road for their final games of the season starting Thursday against Kansas City at 7 p.m. and Sunday against Oral Roberts at 1 p.m.

