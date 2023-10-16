Department of Corrections silent on third Correction Officer attack at South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Calls and messages started pouring into Dakota News Now on Saturday, just after 12 noon, about another attack on a correctional officer.

DOC staff confirmed Corporal Jesse Perry received facial injuries from an inmate during an altercation, requiring an ambulance ride to a local hospital.

Eric Olilla with the South Dakota State Employees Association is concerned over the new inmate policies that went into effect October first.

Unless there are criminal charges brought against an offender, the consequences for serious behavior could be minimal.

“I would think that that would be a morale problem for the employees and likely for the inmates too because murder killing anyone. Yeah, there’ll be criminal penalties, but as far as what you’re going to face in prison, a 90-day loss of privileges if someone murders you, somebody who has nothing to lose might look at these penalties as it were and not find much pause in them.”

When an officer was attacked in August, two inmates were charged with attempted murder because the DOC requested assistance from the Attorney General’s office. This time is a different story. Attorney General Marty Jackley said, “We have been made aware of the situation but have not been requested to investigate at this time. We will provide whatever assistance the Department of Corrections requests with respect to any investigation,” said Jackley.

Correctional officers continue facing mandatory double shifts, often being announced within minutes before their first shift ends. One officer reports overnight shifts being mandated up to four times a week, while the late shift is mandated nearly every other day. The officer believes the mandates continue due to the amount of staff quitting. “We’re mandating all of our staff out the door,” the DOC staff member says.

Ollila believes the exhaustion and stress are taking a toll.

“It’s zapping the strength and the willpower of employees and in a highly secure environment. That’s a concern,” said Olilla.

These problems may not be solved with the promise of a new facility.

“A new prison is not going to take away the current problems, and those current problems are going to exist in a new prison setting. Can’t forget that we have correctional officers in prison, other prison employees that need care and concern, and the cooperation of lawmakers and policymakers in order to get their jobs done. And to live their lives in a way that the state of South Dakota could be proud of,” said Olilla.

The Department of Corrections did not respond to our information requests on Saturday or Monday.

