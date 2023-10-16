EmBe to host 50th Tribute to Women Awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On October 19, EmBe will host the longest-standing award ceremony in the Sioux Empire, the Tribute to Women Awards.

Since 1974, the event has been shining a light on individuals who exemplify EmBe’s mission and have made outstanding contributions to the community.

This year, 72 women, men and businesses have been nominated.

Susanne Gale and Rachel Fiegen with EmBe joined Dakota News Now on Monday to chat more about the award ceremony.

