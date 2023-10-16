Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

EmBe to host 50th Tribute to Women Awards

EmBe to host 50th Tribute to Women Awards
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On October 19, EmBe will host the longest-standing award ceremony in the Sioux Empire, the Tribute to Women Awards.

Since 1974, the event has been shining a light on individuals who exemplify EmBe’s mission and have made outstanding contributions to the community.

This year, 72 women, men and businesses have been nominated.

Susanne Gale and Rachel Fiegen with EmBe joined Dakota News Now on Monday to chat more about the award ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver
Two dead after Sioux City crash Friday night
Sunday’s speakers aimed to provide insight into current challenges being faced as well as...
NAACP holds press conference in the wake of Denny’s racial profiling incident
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st

Latest News

EmBe to host 50th Tribute to Women Awards
EmBe to host 50th Tribute to Women Awards
Although the month is almost over, Feeding South Dakota needs donations.
Feeding South Dakota discusses World Food Day
Feeding South Dakota discusses World Food Day
Feeding South Dakota discusses World Food Day
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway