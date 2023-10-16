Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash

HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Five teens were taken to a local hospital Sunday afternoon after colliding with a semi northwest of Hayti.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the group of juveniles were traveling east on 186th street.

Around 5:40 p.m., the car collided with a semi that was going through the intersection heading north of 448th Avenue.

All five juveniles were taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital for minor injuries.

The semi driver did not receive any injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.