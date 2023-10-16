Matters of the State: Rounds weighs in on war in Israel, Congressional standstill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we sit down with South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds to discuss the recent developments in the war in Israel.

Sen. Rounds weighs in on the fighting between Israel and Hamas, the United States’ role in the assisting Israel, and what the standstill in the U.S. House means for conducting government business.

Cooper Seamer introduces us to a new grassroots effort to preserve landowner rights in South Dakota, while Lincoln County residents push back against plans to build a new state penitentiary in their area.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

