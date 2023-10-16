Avera Medical Minute
Poll: 1 in 4 South Dakotans believe Gov. Noem should be Trump’s running mate

Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem hasn’t entered the 2024 race for the White House. Yet.

According to new polling from Emerson College, 25% of South Dakota believe former President Donald Trump should choose Gov. Noem as his running mate, while 20% said it depends on who else is considered, and 38% said Trump should choose someone else.

Among just Republican voters, 34% think Noem should be the 2024 running mate of a hypothetical Trump nomination, while 32% think it should be someone else, and 18% say it depends on who is considered.

The polling also puts Gov. Noem’s approval rating with South Dakotans at 43%, with 37% of respondents saying they disapprove of the job she’s doing as governor.

According to Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, Noem holds a 73% approval rating among Republicans, while 48% of independent voters disapprove of how she’s doing.

“Noem’s approval is lowest among voters under 30, at 30%, and highest among those between 50-69, at 53%,” said Kimball.

There’s also a significant gender divide when it comes to Noem’s approval rating. According to the poll, 52% of men and 35% of women approve of Noem, while 31% of men and 41% of women disapprove.

“Noem’s disapproval is consequently ten points higher among women than men, 41% to 31%,” Kimball said.

The Emerson College poll was conducted Oct. 1-4, 2023. It consisted of 477 South Dakota residents, including 432 registered voters. Nearly half of the respondents were registered Republicans, 23% were Democrats, and 22% independents.

In a hypothetical 2024 Presidential matchup between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Trump leads 50% to 28%. Fourteen percent support someone else and 8% are undecided.

According to the poll, 40% of respondents believe President Joe Biden won the 2020 Election “fair and square” and 42% believe Biden stole the election.

