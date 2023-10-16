Repeating as champions confirms Tea’s commitment to excellence

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The High School Soccer Season in South Dakota came to a familiar conclusion yesterday with three of the four teams that claimed state championships being repeat winners.

Among them the Tea Titan who repeated as State A girls champions with a 3-1 victory over Groton.

The Titans say breaking through and beating rival West Central to win last year’s title was most difficult, yet this season affirmed how good the program is through their commitment to winning and making adjustments needed to get back on top.

