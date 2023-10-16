Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Repeating as champions confirms Tea’s commitment to excellence

Titans’ second straight State A Soccer title is the third in program history
Titans repeat as State A Champs with 3-1 win over Groton
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The High School Soccer Season in South Dakota came to a familiar conclusion yesterday with three of the four teams that claimed state championships being repeat winners.

Among them the Tea Titan who repeated as State A girls champions with a 3-1 victory over Groton.

The Titans say breaking through and beating rival West Central to win last year’s title was most difficult, yet this season affirmed how good the program is through their commitment to winning and making adjustments needed to get back on top.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
“And shocked him. He went behind me and was sitting here, and cattle prodded me on my leg,”...
Sioux Falls woman hit with cattle prod, questions dog trainer’s methods
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st
2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver
Two dead after Sioux City crash Friday night

Latest News

Jackrabbits sweep baseball twin bill with Tommies
Jacks wrap up home schedule with shutout win over St. Thomas
USD Coyotes and NDSU Bison logos
Coyotes topple Bison in home finale
SDSU Head Football Coach Jimmy Rogers
SDSU defense harasses UNI star quarterback in Hobo Day romp
USD quarterback Aiden Bouman scans the field against Youngstown State
Bouman’s constant consistent presence helps Coyotes overcome adversity against Youngstown
Tea girls soccer celebrates their state championship win
STATE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Tea & Harrisburg girls, Sioux Falls Christian and Lincoln boys claim championships