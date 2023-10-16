Avera Medical Minute
Rounds selects Milbank native as Chief of Staff

Dezmond Ward will serve as Rounds’ Chief of Staff. Ward most recently served as the...
Dezmond Ward will serve as Rounds’ Chief of Staff. Ward most recently served as the Communications Director for Rounds.(Submitted)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has a new Chief of Staff.

Rounds’ office announced Monday that Dezmond Ward will serve in the role. Ward, who has worked in Rounds’ office since 2018, most recently served as the Communications Director for Rounds.

“Dezmond has been a trusted member of my team for almost six years,” said Rounds. “No matter the role, Dezmond has proven to have a strong work ethic and knowledge of issues both in South Dakota and in D.C. I am excited to have him lead my team and see his impact in this new role.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of South Dakota in this new capacity,” said Ward. “I’m excited to lead our great team that is service-oriented and focused on getting results. I look forward to the challenges ahead as we continue to work to bring South Dakota values to a broken Washington, D.C.”

Originally from Milbank, Ward is a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Ward interned in Rounds’ office before joining full time as a Legislative Correspondent/Staff Assistant. He also served as a Field Representative until becoming Rounds’ Communications Director.

