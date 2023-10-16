SDSU defense harasses UNI star quarterback in Hobo Day romp
Jackrabbits sack Theo Day four times and force five turnovers in 41-6 victory
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - FCS’ top-ranked South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa on Hobo Day for the first time since their head coach Jimmy Rogers was a player in 2009 thanks in part to a defensive effort he certainly appreciated.
Entering the game with just three sacks all season, State sacked All-Valley quarterback Theo Day four times. When they didn’t get him on the ground they were constantly pressuring him, leading to five takeaways that helped the Jacks dominate 41-6 to improve to 6-0 on the season.
SDSU, currently tied for first in the Valley with the University of South Dakota at 3-0, will visit Southern Illinois next Saturday at 2:00 PM.
