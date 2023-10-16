Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU defense harasses UNI star quarterback in Hobo Day romp

Jackrabbits sack Theo Day four times and force five turnovers in 41-6 victory
Jackrabbit defense leads way in 41-6 rout
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - FCS’ top-ranked South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa on Hobo Day for the first time since their head coach Jimmy Rogers was a player in 2009 thanks in part to a defensive effort he certainly appreciated.

Entering the game with just three sacks all season, State sacked All-Valley quarterback Theo Day four times. When they didn’t get him on the ground they were constantly pressuring him, leading to five takeaways that helped the Jacks dominate 41-6 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

SDSU, currently tied for first in the Valley with the University of South Dakota at 3-0, will visit Southern Illinois next Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
“And shocked him. He went behind me and was sitting here, and cattle prodded me on my leg,”...
Sioux Falls woman hit with cattle prod, questions dog trainer’s methods
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st
2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver
Two dead after Sioux City crash Friday night

Latest News

USD quarterback Aiden Bouman scans the field against Youngstown State
Bouman’s constant consistent presence helps Coyotes overcome adversity against Youngstown
Tea girls soccer celebrates their state championship win
STATE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Tea & Harrisburg girls, Sioux Falls Christian and Lincoln boys claim championships
Augustana hockey celebrates the first win in program history
Augustana hockey wins first game in program history in dramatic fashion
SDSU's Jadon Janke stretches for a touchdown against Northern Iowa
Jackrabbits hammer Northern Iowa on Hobo Day