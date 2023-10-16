Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Several earthquakes shake far north coast region of California but no harm reported

California earthquake
Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday, but authorities received no reports of harm from the jolts.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday, but authorities received no reports of harm from the jolts.

A magnitude 4.8 quake struck beneath wilderness 33.7 miles south of the city of Eureka at 3:20 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was followed by a magnitude 4.1 offshore quake at 3:31 a.m. about 18 miles west-southwest of Eureka, a port city roughly 225 miles north of San Francisco.

Two smaller quakes also occurred on- and offshore.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from the morning’s earthquake activity, said Samantha Karges, public information officer for the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office.

Humboldt County has about 136,000 residents and is in a part of the state that has a long history of large earthquakes, including a destructive magnitude 6.4 quake in December 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver
Two dead after Sioux City crash Friday night
Sunday’s speakers aimed to provide insight into current challenges being faced as well as...
NAACP holds press conference in the wake of Denny’s racial profiling incident
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce to host 117th annual meeting
Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce to host 117th annual meeting
Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce to host 117th annual meeting
Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce to host 117th annual meeting
Suspect charged
Convenience store employee threatened with ax during robbery
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge weighing gag order on Trump in 2020 election case says prosecutors’ proposal may be too broad