Sioux Falls breaks ground on Jacobson Plaza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the City of Sioux Falls broke ground on an $18.5 million year-round recreation destination in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Jacobson Plaza project includes a 14,000 square-foot outdoor refrigerated ice ribbon with a warming house, an inclusive playground, a splash pad named the “T. Denny Sanford Splash Pad at Jacobson Plaza,” an off-leash dog park called “Pawsible Park at Jacobson Plaza,” a space for food and beverages, public restrooms, formal outdoor gathering spaces, landscaping, and pedestrian connections.

The inclusive playground will be the City’s first and the largest in the region. The T. Denny Sanford Splash Pad at Jacobson Plaza will be the largest in the Sioux Falls parks system. Jacobson Plaza will offer year-round recreation and programming for all ages.

“When it opens, Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park will instantly become a signature park experience not only in Sioux Falls but for the entire region—an experience that will be accessible for everyone,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “This incredible plaza and supporting amenities simply would not happen without the generosity of Garry and Dianne Jacobson and family, the Lloyd family, and T. Denny Sanford. This public-private partnership will reinvigorate our community’s access to family-friendly activities downtown.”

Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park is being funded through a combination of public and private funds.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2025.

