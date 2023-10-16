Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce to host 117th annual meeting
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold its 117th annual meeting at the Sioux Falls Convention Center Tuesday.

The event is the premier gathering of the year for local business leaders and is a celebration of all that has been accomplished in businesses and the community.

Jennie Doyen with the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce visited Dakota News Now to preview the annual meeting.

