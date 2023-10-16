State Historical Society seeks public input for new history museum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State Historical Society will be hosting more than a dozen community conversations across the state to connect the future history museum to the stories of South Dakotans.

State Historian Ben Jones stopped by Dakota News Now to give more details on the meetings.

Participants in the conversations will be able to give feedback on content and design concepts as well as spark inspiration.

It is advised that participants come 15 minutes early for meet and greet opportunities.

The meeting dates are as follows:

Timber Lake - Oct 11 @ 4:30pm, Timber Lake Museum

De Smet - Oct 13 @ Noon, De Smet Event Center

Pierre - Oct 17 @ 4:00pm, Rawlins Municipal Library

Rapid City - Oct 18 @ 11:00am, Rapid City Public Library

Watertown - Oct 24 @ Noon, Lake Area Technical Institute

Yankton - Oct 27 @ 4:00pm, Mead Museum

Sioux Falls - Dec 1 @ Noon, Siouxland Libraries Downtown

Hot Springs - Dec 5 @ Noon, The Mammoth Site

Deadwood - Dec 6 @ 4:30pm, Days of ‘76 Museum

Chamberlain - Dec 13 @ Noon, Cozard Memorial Library

Check back for dates in Aberdeen, Brookings, and Rosebud.

