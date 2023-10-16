Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Staying Sunny and Nice

Some Showers by Wednesday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s around most of the region. The wind will stay fairly light and start to switch to a more southerly direction. Overnight, we’ll drop back into the low to mid 30s around parts of the region. If you have any plants you still want to save, you’ll need to cover them up or pull them inside!

We’ll keep the sunshine around on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s, but we start to bring in a chance for rain by Wednesday. The heaviest amounts look to be in northern and western parts of the region. Right now, Thursday and Friday are looking dry with the mild temperatures sticking around. Highs for most of us will be in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll keep the dry weather rolling into the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs mainly in the 60s. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will cool off a little bit and we’ll bring in a slight chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver
Two dead after Sioux City crash Friday night
Sunday’s speakers aimed to provide insight into current challenges being faced as well as...
NAACP holds press conference in the wake of Denny’s racial profiling incident
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Temperatures in the Coming Week
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Evening's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley