Staying Sunny and Nice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s around most of the region. The wind will stay fairly light and start to switch to a more southerly direction. Overnight, we’ll drop back into the low to mid 30s around parts of the region. If you have any plants you still want to save, you’ll need to cover them up or pull them inside!

We’ll keep the sunshine around on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s, but we start to bring in a chance for rain by Wednesday. The heaviest amounts look to be in northern and western parts of the region. Right now, Thursday and Friday are looking dry with the mild temperatures sticking around. Highs for most of us will be in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll keep the dry weather rolling into the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs mainly in the 60s. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will cool off a little bit and we’ll bring in a slight chance of rain.

