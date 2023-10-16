Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say

The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.(Gray News, file)
By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A Central Preston Middle School teacher was arrested and charged with child abuse after police say she allegedly taped a student’s mouth shut and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.

Cassandra Sisler, 43, was arrested on Friday in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month.

The victim told police Sisler put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.

Brad Martin, the Preston County Schools superintendent, said they’re aware of the accusations and contacted the appropriate authorities.

It’s unclear if Sisler is still employed by the Preston County Board of Education.

Superintendent Martin said he wouldn’t comment on the status of her employment during the investigation into her alleged misconduct.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
2 dead after Sioux City crash, police looking for driver
Two dead after Sioux City crash Friday night
Sunday’s speakers aimed to provide insight into current challenges being faced as well as...
NAACP holds press conference in the wake of Denny’s racial profiling incident
South Dakota Department of Labor logo
South Dakota minimum wage will increase January 1st

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Major US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy
EmBe to host 50th Tribute to Women Awards
EmBe to host 50th Tribute to Women Awards
EmBe to host 50th Tribute to Women Awards
EmBe to host 50th Tribute to Women Awards