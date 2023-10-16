Avera Medical Minute
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls

broken glass generic
broken glass generic(WILX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night, two adults and a one-year-old child were shot at while driving in a vehicle on North Cleveland Avenue.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, a 26-year-old man, 23-year-old woman, and one-year-old boy were driving in a Toyota Highlander SUV.

Police say someone fired a gun at the car and broke out the back window. No one was harmed. The passengers in the vehicle weren’t sure why the incident happened.

No arrests have been made.

