Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: a hard worker at Corsica-Stickney High School

Scholar of the Week: Cassidy Woerner
By Elle Dickau
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a senior at Corsica-Stickney, Cassidy Woerner has worked hard to be her best for herself and her community.

“Cassidy is a great gal, she does she gets it, and she’s very intelligent. She works hard and she’s involved in absolutely everything. If you need something from a student you go to Cassidy,” said Principal Brittney Eide.

While she isn’t positive where she wants to go, she knows exactly what she wants to do.

“My uncle is a vet and I’ve always just grown up loving animals so it’s just something I’ve kept in the back of my mind to do,” Cassidy explained

Those around her know that they can always rely on her for a helping hand.

“She’s just a super sweet young lady, very nice. As I said, she is willing to help everyone, and if she sees a need, she’ll go ahead and tackle that right away. She’s looking out for other kids and that is greatly appreciated,” Eide expressed.

When asked whether her hard work over the last four years has been worth it for her...

“I think it’s worth it...I mean, putting in the effort really shows out in the end. You might not get, you might not get the benefits right away, but in the end, it’ll all come out,” Cassidy said.

For being picked as our scholar of the week, Cassidy will receive a scholarship from Douglas Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

