Another Pleasant Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The wind will be out of the south and start to pick up a little bit out west. Tonight, we’ll see clouds increase ahead of a slight chance of a shower. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

It looks like we’re going to start to bring in a chance for rain by Wednesday. The heaviest amounts look to be in northern and western parts of the region. This won’t be anything like we had at the end of last week. Right now, Thursday and Friday are looking dry with the mild temperatures sticking around. Highs for most of us will be in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll keep the dry weather rolling into the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs mainly in the 60s. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will cool off a little bit and we’ll bring in a slight chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.