Augustana to offer men and women’s club hockey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to the construction of Midco Arena for Augustana’s Division I hockey program, the university has announced it will offer men’s and women’s club hockey beginning in the fall of 2024.

“Our campus recreation program has served the AU campus community with excellence for years, and the addition of these exciting club sport teams will enable us to further strengthen the ways we serve the AU community, as well as attract new students to Augustana. The opportunity to practice and host games in Midco Arena, as well as the commitment toward outstanding coaching for these club sports will provide a unique opportunity for Augustana students,” said Director of Recreational Services Mark Hecht ‘84.

The Augustana Club Hockey Program will consist of a head coach — expected to be in place by the end of 2023 — and part-time assistant coach, with 25 players on each team. The program will apply to play at the Division II level, and later apply for membership into a conference.

The club hockey season will begin in early October and run through mid March. The first season will consist of approximately 12-15 games, and should the program become part of a conference, competitive seasons would include approximately 28-33 games.

While students recently formed the Augustana Figure Skating Club on campus, the university will make the club sport even more competitive, including the addition of a coach. The team would also meet and use Midco Arena for practice with the potential of hosting competitions.

Students interested in Augustana Women’s Club Hockey should visit augie.edu/WClubHockey. Students interested in Augustana Men’s Club Hockey should visit augie.edu/MClubHockey.



