Better Business Bureau: Donate wisely amid Middle East conflict

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With people looking to do what they can to help with humanitarian efforts in the Israel-Hamas war, the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to donors.

With more than 4,200 people killed in the war so far, people are looking to help. The BBB, however, says large emergency relief efforts often can attract scammers looking to take advantage of goodwill.

A few tips from the BBB: consumers should not fall for time-sensitive donations, always take the time to research an organization before donating and be wary of unsolicited calls, emails or social media posts.

“So, we’re cautioning from sending money to GoFundMe accounts for somebody saying that, ‘I’m here in Israel, I’m in Gaza, I’m gonna do this or I’m gonna do that.’ Go with organizations that have a long history of providing relief services,” said Jesse Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota.

Donors should also check the spelling of the company’s name, web address and email as scammers will sometimes impersonate trusted organizations.

The BBB of South Dakota has a list of vetted charities over on its website if you’d like to donate to the Middle East conflict.

