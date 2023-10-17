Bob Nielson excited about the exciting win, but knows his Coyotes must keep improving

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD football team picked up a thrilling 34-31 walk-off win over Youngstown State Saturday to remain unbeaten in conference play and move up the ranking from number 10.

Aiden Bouman threw for almost 400 yards and trio of scores, much of it to Carter Bell, as USD built a 21-point lead and rebounded in the final seconds for a dramatic win after it slipped away.

What could have been a devastating loss was a huge win for Bob Nielson’s team.

USD Coach Bob Nielson says, “Our football team continues to get better in a lot of areas and I think we showed that against what was a very good Youngstown team on Saturday. That’s something that we stress that we have to be a team that continues to find a way to win. We did that on Saturday and we need to keep doing that.”

The Coyotes play at Indiana State this weekend before hosting SDSU at the Dakotadome on October 28th where first place in the conference could be at stake.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.