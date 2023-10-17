Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bob Nielson excited about the exciting win, but knows his Coyotes must keep improving

Coyotes remain unbeaten in Missouri Valley Conference play
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD football team picked up a thrilling 34-31 walk-off win over Youngstown State Saturday to remain unbeaten in conference play and move up the ranking from number 10.

Aiden Bouman threw for almost 400 yards and trio of scores, much of it to Carter Bell, as USD built a 21-point lead and rebounded in the final seconds for a dramatic win after it slipped away.

What could have been a devastating loss was a huge win for Bob Nielson’s team.

USD Coach Bob Nielson says, “Our football team continues to get better in a lot of areas and I think we showed that against what was a very good Youngstown team on Saturday. That’s something that we stress that we have to be a team that continues to find a way to win. We did that on Saturday and we need to keep doing that.”

The Coyotes play at Indiana State this weekend before hosting SDSU at the Dakotadome on October 28th where first place in the conference could be at stake.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Sunday’s speakers aimed to provide insight into current challenges being faced as well as...
NAACP holds press conference in the wake of Denny’s racial profiling incident
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen

Latest News

Eli Anema has had a busy fall season in each of his 4 great years at SF Christian
SF Christian’s Eli Anema has had a busy/succesful fall with soccer and golf
Nate Tibbetts set to become highest paid WNBA coach with Phoenix Mercury
Nate Tibbetts finalizing deal to become highest paid coach in WNBA history!
Tigers beat Chargers in battle of top-ranked volleyball teams
Harrisburg outlasts SF Christian in battle of top-ranked volleyball teams
Harrisburg girls soccer team reflects on going back to back
Harrisburg girls soccer team reflects on going back to back in Class AA