‘Finding Faith in the Field’ author explains near death experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A near-death experience changed Ben Hylden’s world on an icy North Dakota road. In an effort to save some time, poor conditions on this particular road led to Hylden’s car flipping into a field where he had almost given up hope as he tried to crawl back to his home about half a mile away.

A near-death experience changed Ben Hylden’s world on an icy North Dakota road. Pictured is his flipped vehicle from the April accident. (Ben Hylden)

After a harrowing experience where it seemed he was destined to lose his life, Ben began to beat the odds that even befuddled doctors. He is now inspiring others with his story through hope and faith. He has also shared his story through his book Finding Faith in the Field.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.