Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fundraiser supports Tea family with two sons battling muscular dystrophy

Fundraiser supports Tea family with two sons battling muscular dystrophy
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dynamic Spine & Neuropathy, a local chiropractic clinic, is hosting a fundraiser to support the Bryan family, who have two boys with a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

Sawyer and Wesley Bryan were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal muscle wasting disease, in 2019. Dr. Jeff Watson, the owner of Dynamic Spine & Neuropathy, has been working with Sawyer and Wesley Bryan for two years.

Sawyer and Wesley, along with their father Beau, joined Dr. Jeff Watson on Dakota News Now to talk more about their story and the fundraising taking place October 19 at Dynamic Spine & Neuropathy.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
City of Aberdeen will use Presentation College campus for recreation
City of Aberdeen will use Presentation College campus for recreation
Suspect charged
Convenience store employee threatened with ax during robbery

Latest News

Fundraiser supports Tea family with two sons battling muscular dystrophy
Fundraiser supports Tea family with two sons battling muscular dystrophy
With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, the Better Business Bureau is warning Christmas...
Better Business Bureau: Donate wisely amid Middle East conflict
Better Business Bureau: Donate wisely amid Middle East conflict
Better Business Bureau: Donate wisely amid Middle East conflict
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's Tuesday Morning First Alert Weather Update
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's Tuesday Morning First Alert Weather Update