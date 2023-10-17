Fundraiser supports Tea family with two sons battling muscular dystrophy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dynamic Spine & Neuropathy, a local chiropractic clinic, is hosting a fundraiser to support the Bryan family, who have two boys with a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

Sawyer and Wesley Bryan were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal muscle wasting disease, in 2019. Dr. Jeff Watson, the owner of Dynamic Spine & Neuropathy, has been working with Sawyer and Wesley Bryan for two years.

Sawyer and Wesley, along with their father Beau, joined Dr. Jeff Watson on Dakota News Now to talk more about their story and the fundraising taking place October 19 at Dynamic Spine & Neuropathy.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.