Harrisburg girls soccer team reflects on going back to back in Class AA

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Speaking of soccer, how about those Harrisburg girls as they rolled past top-ranked Mitchell 8-1 in the Class AA title game Saturday en route to defending their title.

Jaylee Hofer had the hat trick plus one, that’s an amazing 4 goals to lead the attack.

They had lost to Mitchell to start the season so there was plenty of motivation heading into the championship game. And it showed with how they played!

Harrisburg Senior Jaylee Hofer says, “A lot of the girls on the team are my best friends and they’re also seniors, so going out like this is just something we couldn’t have ever wished for. It’s really cool.”

Harrisburg Senior Hailee Christensen says, “And we’ve been saying it’s harder to win two that it is to win one. So we just made it our goal and we made it happen.”

Head Coach Eric Christensen says, “We lost our first game to Mitchell and it was kind of a wake-up call to us that nothing’s ever going to be just given and we need to work. And perseverance is what we did and I’m very proud of the girls in winning 17 in a row to tap off the season .”

The Tigers certainly had an impressive 2-year run, losing only 2 games and winning back to back titles. They out-scored opponents 98-6 this year!

Hailee Christensen heads off to SDSU to play and her dad, who’s the coach is done so he can watch his kids play.

