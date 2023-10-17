Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg outlasts SF Christian in battle of top-ranked volleyball teams

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers defended their home court Monday night in HS Volleyball. But it wasn’t easy.

They faced the #1 team in Class A and the Chargers of SF Christian game the top team in AA a battle.

Gabi Zachariasen’s 25 kills turned out to be the difference as Harrisburg remains unbeaten with a 3-1 win. 8th grader Josalyn Samuels had 43 assists for Ronette Costain.

Sidney Oostra and Taylor Byl each had 17 kills for the Chargers who are now 28-4 for the year atop the Class A poll.

