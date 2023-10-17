International trade seminar focuses on managing supply chains

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A day-long seminar on the campus of the University of South Dakota is focusing on managing supply chain trends as well as other international trade topics.

The “Export & Import Education: Managing Supply Chains and the Regulatory Environment” seminar is the second co-branded event between USD and South Dakota Trade.

The seminar will focused on export and import education, as well as discovering the ins and outs of managing supply chains and navigating the regulatory environment.

Earlier this year, USD became the primary university partner with SDT. Through the partnership, USD and SDT offer educational programming that assists businesses as they navigate international trade.

