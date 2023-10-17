Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

International trade seminar focuses on managing supply chains

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A day-long seminar on the campus of the University of South Dakota is focusing on managing supply chain trends as well as other international trade topics.

The “Export & Import Education: Managing Supply Chains and the Regulatory Environment” seminar is the second co-branded event between USD and South Dakota Trade.

The seminar will focused on export and import education, as well as discovering the ins and outs of managing supply chains and navigating the regulatory environment.

Earlier this year, USD became the primary university partner with SDT. Through the partnership, USD and SDT offer educational programming that assists businesses as they navigate international trade.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
City of Aberdeen will use Presentation College campus for recreation
City of Aberdeen will use Presentation College campus for recreation
Suspect charged
Convenience store employee threatened with ax during robbery

Latest News

‘Finding Faith in the Field’ full interview
South Dakota Trade Seminar
Author of "Finding Faith in the Field" Shares Near Death Story
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather