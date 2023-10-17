Locals with ties to Palestine frightened and frustrated by Israel-Hamas war

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — Nadiah Musa is only receiving vague texts from her father, cousins, and other relatives in Bethlehem, a Palestinian town just 45 miles from the bombing, destruction, and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Her relatives say they’re “OK,” but Musa fears the worst and is feeling “survivor’s remorse” for her relative safety here in the U.S.

Dr. Sami Awadallah is in the “highly emotional, very tough” process of trying to help his 30-year-old daughter, a dance teacher based out of Minneapolis, escape from Bethlehem.

Taneeza Islam recently had to have a talk with her 12-year-old son about what to do if he is either degraded or threatened for being Muslim.

They are all long-time Sioux Falls residents with ties to Palestine. They have all found the city to be warm and receptive to them, without incidents of Islamophobia, nor reasons to fear such threats.

But they are all frightened for loved ones currently in Palestine as they continue to follow the crisis in Gaza. They are fearful of more attacks on Palestinians and Muslims in the United States after the murder of a 6-year-boy in Illinois that has been deemed a hate crime.

“I personally have not faced any Islamophobia in the last nine days, but I have heard second-and-third-hand about comments people are overhearing of their neighbors, questioning whether their other neighbor is Muslim and what they should do about it,” Islam said. “Or, if they see a flag they don’t really understand, what it represents — if they should look into it or bring some guns.”

And, they are frustrated by what they call one-sided support from American political leaders and a “dominant narrative” of concerns for Israeli people — and not Palestinians — from the American media, and therefore the American public.

“I think that is the piece of the puzzle we really need to talk about — about how you can support innocent Palestinians and you can support the lives of innocent Israelis at the same time,” Islam said. “They are not mutually exclusive.”

Within a day of the first attacks of in Gaza on Oct. 7, President Joe Biden publicly stated his full, unwavering support for Israel. On Saturday, Biden told CBS that while the terrorist group Hamas needs to be neutralized, the group does not “represent all the Palestinian people.”

Musa finds that statement hypocritical.

“He is offering expansive military support for the Israeli occupation as they genocide Gaza without distinguishing between anyone at all,” Musa said. “And, as such, all Palestinians are subject to murder and displacement as if they are Hamas. In my eyes, and in the eyes of many Palestinians, this is a blatant war crime.”

On Sunday, Noem and Thune joined a prayer vigil in Sioux Falls for Israeli people who have died. It was a show of support for the local Jewish community.

Musa said that kind of support — a prayer vigil for the over 2,000 Palestinians murdered and 6,000 displaced over the last nine days — would mean “everything” to Palestinian-Americans like her and other local citizens of Arab descent.

“We have to look at the context of a city under blockade — no food, no water, no electricity, no access to medical aid, hospitals being bombed,” Musa said. “If it were anywhere else in the world, it would be our entire community coming together to back this population, so why aren’t we?”

Musa noted that mourning the loss of civilian life anywhere is noble. But she finds the support from Noem and Thune of Israeli forces “highly inappropriate.”

“Seeing state representatives not just throwing material support behind the Israeli occupation, but stepping forward and saying that we should participate in collective punishment against a captive civilian population is morally reprehensible,” Musa said. “We’re seeing genocide being imposed on people in Gaza, with U.S. officials having little to nothing to say about it.”

Islam, the CEO of South Dakota Voices for Peace, has made fighting “against the propaganda that tried to instill fear in our state about Islam, Muslims, immigrants, and refugees” her life’s work. She laments that, likely, most Americans do not do their homework regarding what Biden, Noem, and Thune are supporting when they proclaim support for Israel’s movements.

“Just in real time context, we hear leaders, elected leaders, in Israel talk about Palestinians as animals that need to be exterminated,” Islam said. “This language, when you hear from elected officials, really highlights how the people are feeling, as well. For people who think this is war that started nine days ago, it’s easy to fall into the trap of saying, ‘Well, they need to defend themselves.’ So, (as a result), innocent people are kind of the casualties of war.”

Awadallah, a Palestine native and pediatric cardiologist for Avera Health systems, has been a Sioux Falls resident for 32 years. He is also bothered by what appears to be one-sided support from American leaders.

“They haven’t mentioned anything about the Palestinian people,” said “That’s sad to see the politicians taking one side. We look at the U.S. as a great power that has no issues with supporting Israel. However, they really need to see the Palestinian side and be an honesty broker in trying to help solve the conflict.

“People need to see the root cause for what this is happening, not just that (American leaders) support Israel. People need to know why the Palestinians are doing what they are doing. There must be a reason for them revolting or demonstrating against occupation — because they really want to have rights and statehood side-by-side with Israel. And peace and equality.”

What Musa, Awadallah, and Islam wished, more than anything, is for their neighbors and all Americans to be more educated on the history between Israel and Palestine.

“This conflict has been been brewing for the last 75 years,” Islam said. “And, I think for people who have lived there, or really understand the history and the politics, this is just another flashpoint which unfortunately continues to dehumanize the Palestinian people.”

A simple Google search that leads to the history of Palestine on Wikipedia is a start, so here it is. In general, Palestine, created in 1947, is a fractured state, divided into two chunks of land taken out of the nation of Israel — the West Bank and Gaza strip. Bethlehem, where both Musa and Awadallah have family, is in the West Bank. Islam studied abroad there in 1998 and lived with a Christian family.

“The first thing I noticed was the lack of water to the West Bank, and they explained that Israel controlled the flow of water,” Islam said. “So, when we hear about those humanitarian issues today in the context of what happened last weekend, I think it’s, for me, really important for everyone to understand that has always been the context of the people that have been living there in those occupied territories — controlling water, controlling electricity, controlling movement is what Palestinian people have endured and continued to suffer under that rule since the creation of statehood (in 1947).”

All three of these Sioux Falls transplants see 9/11 as a turning point for Anti-Islamic sentiment in the United States. When she was growing up, Musa’s family lived in Oklahoma and Iowa, but moved back to Bethlehem after daily threats and violence from neighbors.

“Our neighborhood in Oklahoma had become a sea of hostility for us,” Musa said. “People called the Feds on us frequently and they came to our house on a regular basis. Our neighbor opened their door and sicked a German shepherd on me when I was walking to a friend’s house.

“Another time, they put that same dog in our fenced-in backyard. The neighbors across the street would call me Osama and beat up one of my brothers. They made threats on our lives. It was impossible to exist there. In Iowa, I got comments from other kids in my class, telling me I probably loved seeing dead U.S. soldiers in Iraq, and was probably happy about 9/11.”

The family moved to Bethlehem in the wake of all that, but back to the U.S. in 2009, and to Sioux Falls around 2011.

“I can’t complain about Sioux Falls and how I’ve been treated here,” Musa said. “It’s been good. I have a great community, a lot of friends and family here.”

Awadallah, who is married to an American, said his family experienced harassment in Sioux Falls shortly after 9/11 — mainly because of their last name.

Just after 9/11, Islam moved to St. Paul, Minn., for law school.

“My last name is Islam, and, so my landlord had to put my last name on the mailbox,” Islam said. “And, he said to me, ‘Aren’t all your people killing our people in Iraq?’ Just by looking at my last name. Those are the instances that, as a mom, I am trying to equip my kids to handle and to tell me about so that I can take the necessary steps that need to be taken. But, these are just realities that people who are in the dominant narrative, in the dominant culture, really never even consider.”

Asked how and why American political leaders — and therefore, perceivably, most American people — throw so much more support to Israel than to Palestine despite the despair and death to so many innocent people on both sides, Islam smiled and said, “I think there’s political scientists who have been studying that for 80 years.

Her own theory? It’s a “combination of systems.”

“If we think back to the Trump election and the dehumanization, the rhetoric that he used against immigrants, refugees, Muslims, Mexicans, and creating a space for people that it was okay then to say those things, and then to act on those emotions, as well,” Islam said. “That is really what dehumanization is, right? When you can feel like you can just assert control, perpetuate violence against other humans against because your elected officials are using that rhetoric, which is then exacerbated by the media. And, unfortunately, now, is exacerbated by social media, where there’s so much misinformation and disinformation.”

Islam ran for Sioux Falls mayor in 2022, losing to incumbent Paul TenHaken by a nearly 3-to-1 margin. She said that after she announced her campaign, she braced for whatever threats or rhetoric would come her way.

“But, honestly, I didn’t face any Islamophobia when I ran,” Islam said. “Which, I think is a testament to the work that I’ve been doing in creating South Dakota Voices for Peace, creating more education in the community, and also a space where we can have these conversations.”

But, with the latest round of mass bombing and violence in the Middle East, Islam isn’t going to just assume her city is going to be a safe space forever. All she and other Palestinian descendants, Muslim worshippers, and anyone who looks like them can do is hope.

“Unfortunately, it’s a tenuous time for our communities, because we don’t know what’s around the corner,” Islam said. “In my 12 years of being here in Sioux Falls, there have been no acts of violence perpetuated on the basis of hate in our communities for Muslim people or Arab people specifically. But, not knowing what’s around the corner is what is the stressful part of all of this.”

