Man found with explosive device after threatening to burn Yankton business down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has been arrested in Yankton and charged with possession of an explosive device with intent to injure or destroy property.

According to Chief of Police Jason Foote, the Yankton Police Department received the report around noon on October 16. The report was that an unidentified male threated to burn a business down and also made mention of a pipe bomb.

Officers later learned that this same male had made a suspicious purchase of materials that can be used to make a homemade explosive device. Yankton Police Officers with assistance from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify this male and later locate him.

30-year-old Jared Herbert Nichols was arrested and charged with possession of explosive or device with intent to injure, intimidate, or destroy property and threatening a law enforcement officer or family.

