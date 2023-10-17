Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nate Tibbetts finalizing deal to become highest paid coach in WNBA history!

Tibbetts to get head coaching job in WNBA
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, AZ (Dakota News Now) -Big news for Nate Tibbetts. The former Roosevelt and USD standout has been an assistant in the NBA for years waiting for a chance to be a head coach.

And his patience is paying off because it’s being reported by NBA Insider that he’s working on a deal with the Phoenix Mercury to become the WNBA’s highest-paid coach ever.

Nate is with the Orlando Magic right now and his name has been mentioned for several NBA head coaching jobs in recent years. He’s also been an assistant with Portland and Cleveland.

He’d join Becky Hammon of Rapid City as the 2nd South Dakota native to be coaching in the WNBA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Sunday’s speakers aimed to provide insight into current challenges being faced as well as...
NAACP holds press conference in the wake of Denny’s racial profiling incident
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen
Correctional officers report third inmate assault in 2 months at State Pen

Latest News

Eli Anema has had a busy fall season in each of his 4 great years at SF Christian
SF Christian’s Eli Anema has had a busy/succesful fall with soccer and golf
Tigers beat Chargers in battle of top-ranked volleyball teams
Harrisburg outlasts SF Christian in battle of top-ranked volleyball teams
Harrisburg girls soccer team reflects on going back to back
Harrisburg girls soccer team reflects on going back to back in Class AA
Nielson happy with exciting win but knows his Coyotes must continue to improve
Bob Nielson excited about the exciting win, but knows his Coyotes must keep improving