Nate Tibbetts finalizing deal to become highest paid coach in WNBA history!

PHOENIX, AZ (Dakota News Now) -Big news for Nate Tibbetts. The former Roosevelt and USD standout has been an assistant in the NBA for years waiting for a chance to be a head coach.

And his patience is paying off because it’s being reported by NBA Insider that he’s working on a deal with the Phoenix Mercury to become the WNBA’s highest-paid coach ever.

Nate is with the Orlando Magic right now and his name has been mentioned for several NBA head coaching jobs in recent years. He’s also been an assistant with Portland and Cleveland.

He’d join Becky Hammon of Rapid City as the 2nd South Dakota native to be coaching in the WNBA.

